Tropico 6 Update 18 – Hotfix 2

Fellow Tropicans,

We have just released a second hotfix for Tropico 6 Update 18 for PC. An Update for GamePass and Consoles will follow as soon as possible.

This hotfix includes fixes for errors that led to crashes on Windows 7, general startup crashes and problems with the Tropocoin generation on existing savegames.

Please find a detailed list of changes below.

Thank you for bearing with us!

Your Tropico 6 Team

Changelog: