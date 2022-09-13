 Skip to content

Tropico 6 update for 13 September 2022

Tropico 6 Update 18 – Hotfix 2

13 September 2022

Fellow Tropicans,

We have just released a second hotfix for Tropico 6 Update 18 for PC. An Update for GamePass and Consoles will follow as soon as possible.
This hotfix includes fixes for errors that led to crashes on Windows 7, general startup crashes and problems with the Tropocoin generation on existing savegames.

Please find a detailed list of changes below.

Thank you for bearing with us!
Your Tropico 6 Team

Changelog:

  • Fixed an issue with the Tropocoin generation rate that resulted in a constant value of 0 in older savegames.
  • Fixed a DLL dependency issue that led to a crash on Windows 7.
  • Fixed an issue that led to a crash on startup with the following error message: ("Direct3DDevice->CreateUnorderedAccessView")
  • Fixed number of households for residential buildings.
  • Fixed Electricity consumption icon in the construction menu.
  • [MAC] Fixed a cursor issue

