Update 1.0.0.1 (Hot-Patch 1)

Hi there!

Here's the obligatory hot-patch for 1.0. Normally I would have waited until the week-end to have time to make sure I was just fixing bugs, not adding more, but the changes were pretty straightforward.

I'm aware of a few other issues, but those will take a bit more time to investigate.

Thank you :)

Balance

The ability for a military raid event to spawn was pushed back (grace period extended, increased minimum population). And it was removed completely from Act 1 of Story Mode (assuming you're not already in act 1)

In Act 1, some map locations will spawn with no mobs at all to make things easier for new players.

User Interface

Hidden "Updgrade To" button if the necessary tech is blacklisted to avoid confusion in story mode.

Clarified the weapons/armor equip menu by replacing depot name by item category with ammo type when relevant

Added performance options to disable rain soundscape in the audio settings (it will also reduce the amount of rain drops), only use if necessary.

Tutorial

Accidentally building a stone/metal container instead of a wooden one will still work in the related stages.

Altered water production part to clarify what you're supposed to do

Bug Fixes