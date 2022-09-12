Update 1.0.0.1 (Hot-Patch 1)

Hi there!
Here's the obligatory hot-patch for 1.0. Normally I would have waited until the week-end to have time to make sure I was just fixing bugs, not adding more, but the changes were pretty straightforward.
I'm aware of a few other issues, but those will take a bit more time to investigate.
Thank you :)
Balance
- The ability for a military raid event to spawn was pushed back (grace period extended, increased minimum population). And it was removed completely from Act 1 of Story Mode (assuming you're not already in act 1)
- In Act 1, some map locations will spawn with no mobs at all to make things easier for new players.
User Interface
- Hidden "Updgrade To" button if the necessary tech is blacklisted to avoid confusion in story mode.
- Clarified the weapons/armor equip menu by replacing depot name by item category with ammo type when relevant
- Added performance options to disable rain soundscape in the audio settings (it will also reduce the amount of rain drops), only use if necessary.
Tutorial
- Accidentally building a stone/metal container instead of a wooden one will still work in the related stages.
- Altered water production part to clarify what you're supposed to do
Bug Fixes
- Your money could go into the negative (still investigating the reason why it happened in the first place)
- Issue in Act 3 where it wasn't possible to access the bottom layer of the robotic research lab due to pathing issue
- The "Army Remnants" raider faction was not always included, causing raids of soldier to be counted as fauna and preventing them to spawn in the world map.
- Typo in the intro sequence (oops)
