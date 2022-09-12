Wales Interactive Limited Edition Bundle is on Mid Week Madness!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have a special Wales Interactive Limited Edition Bundle for Steam's Mid-Week Madness! Grab your award-winning favourites at a limited-time discount; including Maid of Sker, Five Dates, The Complex, and Late Shift

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/16665/Wales_Interactive_Limited_Edition/

Maid of Sker

Maid of Sker is a first-person survival horror, set in a remote hotel with a gory and macabre history from British folklore. Armed with only a defensive sound device, you’ll utilise stealth tactics to avoid death amongst a cult of sound-based AI enemies. Try the Challenge Mode if you're brave enough!



Five Dates is an interactive rom-com about the unpredictable world of digital dating. With five potential female matches, Vinny explores whether compatibility, chemistry and connection is still possible in a world where physical touch is no longer an option.



The Complex

After a major bio-weapon attack on London, two scientists find themselves in a locked-down laboratory with time, and air, running out. The Complex is an interactive sci-fi thriller movie where your decisions lead to one of eight suspenseful endings.



Late Shift

Late Shift is a high stakes FMV crime thriller. Forced into a brutal London heist, your choices matter in this interactive cinematic experience with adaptable storylines that lead to one of seven conclusions. Your decisions are you.



Come on over to our Official Discord for exclusive news and rewards!

Please check out the Steam dev blogs, the official game page, and the complete press kit, and don't forget to follow us on Twitter for up-to-date news.

Don't forget to wishlist and follow Maid of Sker's spiritual successor Sker Ritual!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1492070/Sker_Ritual/

Wales Interactive Team

Website

Twitter

Instagram

Steam

Youtube

Twitch

Reddit