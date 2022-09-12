 Skip to content

Food Factory update for 12 September 2022

Bug fixes, selling vehicles, new pipe types, tutorials 1.10

Build 9499660

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Vehicles can be sold in shops where they have been bought
  • Added bigger factory doors
  • Tutorial windows for new players with some useful information's - can be disabled and reset in gameplay options
  • Product prices update
  • Fix to save customized characters
  • Pallet-box fix
  • Reduced game size
  • New type of pipe that can be placed on ground
  • Harvester fix

