- Vehicles can be sold in shops where they have been bought
- Added bigger factory doors
- Tutorial windows for new players with some useful information's - can be disabled and reset in gameplay options
- Product prices update
- Fix to save customized characters
- Pallet-box fix
- Reduced game size
- New type of pipe that can be placed on ground
- Harvester fix
Food Factory update for 12 September 2022
Bug fixes, selling vehicles, new pipe types, tutorials 1.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
