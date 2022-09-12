 Skip to content

Happy Mining update for 12 September 2022

Happy Mining Hotfix 0.8.0.1

Happy Mining Hotfix 0.8.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9499651

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes and adjustment:

  • Texts have been changed and extended
  • Skills purchased from traders are now saved after restarting the game
  • Soundfixes (effect sounds)
  • Skill book is now usable from the beginning
  • HUD adjustments (inventory / crafting window)
  • You can now run up stairs in the castle without having to jump.
  • Adjustments to the landscape
  • Steel production now works properly
  • The jump strength is now loaded from the savegame
  • Production places like workbench etc. are now buyable without restarting the game.
  • All skills are now saved even after restarting the game

Note: If you had problems with unsaved skills, after the patch the skill will work correctly from now on. If you have skilled too often, we recommend a new savegame, because the savegame will not be adjusted with the patch. We ask for your understanding.

