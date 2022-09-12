Happy Mining Hotfix 0.8.0.1

Fixes and adjustment:

Texts have been changed and extended

Skills purchased from traders are now saved after restarting the game

Soundfixes (effect sounds)

Skill book is now usable from the beginning

HUD adjustments (inventory / crafting window)

You can now run up stairs in the castle without having to jump.

Adjustments to the landscape

Steel production now works properly

The jump strength is now loaded from the savegame

Production places like workbench etc. are now buyable without restarting the game.

All skills are now saved even after restarting the game

Note: If you had problems with unsaved skills, after the patch the skill will work correctly from now on. If you have skilled too often, we recommend a new savegame, because the savegame will not be adjusted with the patch. We ask for your understanding.