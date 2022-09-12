Happy Mining Hotfix 0.8.0.1

Fixes and adjustment:
- Texts have been changed and extended
- Skills purchased from traders are now saved after restarting the game
- Soundfixes (effect sounds)
- Skill book is now usable from the beginning
- HUD adjustments (inventory / crafting window)
- You can now run up stairs in the castle without having to jump.
- Adjustments to the landscape
- Steel production now works properly
- The jump strength is now loaded from the savegame
- Production places like workbench etc. are now buyable without restarting the game.
- All skills are now saved even after restarting the game
Note: If you had problems with unsaved skills, after the patch the skill will work correctly from now on. If you have skilled too often, we recommend a new savegame, because the savegame will not be adjusted with the patch. We ask for your understanding.
Changed files in this update