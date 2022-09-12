Share · View all patches · Build 9499569 · Last edited 12 September 2022 – 15:39:28 UTC by Wendy

New patch v.0.08 has been released.

When the character is damaged, the speed of the character has been slowed depending on the armored and unarmored variations for a certain period of time.

Fixed the problem of flashbang quickly disappearing from the screen.

Fixed the issue where the flag stays in place in Capture The Flag mode in some cases. The flag will now automatically return to its original location when the person carrying the flag is killed.

SSG gun ammo can now pierce through thin cardboard, thin wood, thin iron, and soldier back.

Spawn protection duration reduced to 3 seconds. The opposing player must leave the area within 3 seconds. Otherwise it will be killed automatically.

ALT + F4 function disabled.

Fixed the problem of bots being immobile in some modes and in some situations.

Fixed the problem of bots firing when reloading.

Improvements have been made to the artificial intelligence systems of bots.

Some servers were opened without bots upon request.

Fixed the problem of repeating the chat message area in some cases.

Match mode and lobby system will be released very soon!

Thank you so much for following and supporting us. Have fun!

JOINT WAR