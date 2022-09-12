Version 1.55 now released

Share · View all patches · Build 9499486 · Last edited 12 September 2022 – 16:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Version 1.55 has been released with the following updates:

Ammo/weapon scripts updated and should fix the single-shot issue with some weapons

Fixed shotgun secondary fire - shotguns now has working secondary attack

Flight liftoff/landing animation and timing improved

Fall feature improved further

Crosshairs for the "free camera" mode is improved

The default selection for crosshair/aiming on "free camera" switched to manual (makes aiming during flight much easier). Players can change to "auto" in the camera window.

Fog/mist in Solitude improved/reverted - there was an unintentional change made during the previous camera update. Solitude should now look much better.

Added water surface to Solitude as a wider allowed camera angles make it necessary (players can see further)

Particle / mist on level 2 has been improved

Lighting on level 2 (shadows and dark areas) has been improved (more visible)

Minor fixes and improvements

The next update is planned sometime in October ːsteamthumbsupː

Huge thanks to the feedback, comments and tumbs up ːsteamhappyː They are encouraging and helpful in developing the game further!

Don't be afraid to leave wishes, comments and feedback in the forums or the discord!