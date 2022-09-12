 Skip to content

Spacelines From The Far Out update for 12 September 2022

Patch 1.3.1 - Quality of life improvements + bug fixes

Patch 1.3.1 - Last edited by Wendy

This patch includes:

QUALITY OF LIFE:

  • Fixes and improvements to crossplay feature: now crossplay-enabled players will also be able to see non-crossplay rooms listed in lobby as long as they are on the same platform
  • Added new chat settings: enable/disable chat + chat size
  • Added lobby room sorting options: host name, room status, or ping
  • Added new room guest permissions: opening parcels and customizing company
  • Added new warning message about to save slots window when hosting an online game

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed an issue that caused gamepad disconnection to potentially remove a player avatar from the company office
  • Fixed an issue that made the Medical Capsule not get properly turned off when a player was inside of it
  • Fixed an issue that could cause A.R.T.H.U.R not to give players money when they lose a ship
  • Fixed an issue that made player preferences not get saved correctly if player isn’t host of an online room
  • Fixed an issue where players wouldn't be able to open a parcel after declining the first interaction with it
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the game over screen to appear if the host was in spectator mode

