Patch 1.3.1 - Quality of life improvements + bug fixes

This patch includes:
QUALITY OF LIFE:
- Fixes and improvements to crossplay feature: now crossplay-enabled players will also be able to see non-crossplay rooms listed in lobby as long as they are on the same platform
- Added new chat settings: enable/disable chat + chat size
- Added lobby room sorting options: host name, room status, or ping
- Added new room guest permissions: opening parcels and customizing company
- Added new warning message about to save slots window when hosting an online game
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed an issue that caused gamepad disconnection to potentially remove a player avatar from the company office
- Fixed an issue that made the Medical Capsule not get properly turned off when a player was inside of it
- Fixed an issue that could cause A.R.T.H.U.R not to give players money when they lose a ship
- Fixed an issue that made player preferences not get saved correctly if player isn’t host of an online room
- Fixed an issue where players wouldn't be able to open a parcel after declining the first interaction with it
- Fixed an issue that prevented the game over screen to appear if the host was in spectator mode
Changed files in this update