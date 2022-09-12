Task Force 0.3.0.1518

This update adds support for workshop maps on dedicated servers. We ran into many unforeseen issues along the way to get this working (so it ended up taking a lot longer than originally planned). That's because not only do dedicated servers run on a completely different platform (Linux vs Windows) but they also use special "hidden" workshop maps that have textures/sounds stripped away to significantly reduce the download size. This requires a lot of trickery to ensure your game thinks a dedicated server requires a specific map download when the server itself is actually using a completely different download with a completely different ID number.

We now plan to build out administrative features for dedicated servers, such as the in-game "admin" menu. This will allow for editing the maplist, changing the server name or password, managing admins or permissions, and much more. There will be significant infrastructure built out on our website as well. This is where you will initially rent and setup your server. It will provide detailed graphs of player history, CPU or memory usage, and network activity. You'll be able to remotely restart the server process and manage server config files. Also note that dedicated servers will collect stats for ranked matches, which is something user-hosted servers cannot do for obvious security reasons.

The entire command system has been completely reconfigured as well. This is because we setup a really cool way to define commands in our custom game engine, but it apparently only works on Windows. Therefore once we started testing dedicated servers on Linux, we realized none of our commands worked at all. So again we had to completely reprogram the entire command system just to get it working for dedicated servers. This didn't actually change or improve anything other than getting commands working on Linux, but we just wanted to let you know how annoying it was.

This update fixes a critical issue with corrupted player data for profiles that had "special characters" in their name, such as emojis. It also fixes an issue with game data not properly loading for respawn mode, such as character skins or custom workshop settings.

A temporary banner has been added to the main menu to encourage players to leave a review. This will be adjusted in a future update to only display for players that have not yet provided a review.

The update also disables certain post-process settings for workshop maps and prevents workshop maps from editing properties on dynamic actors they should not have access to (such as toggling decals on the character meshes).