Factorio Version 1.1.69 released as stable

Graphics
- Updated transport belt icons.
Bugfixes
- Fixed unregistering multiple events at once would not clear event filters. more
- Fixed inactive mining drill playing its working sound for a moment when panning over it. more
- Fixed a crash when pressing Alt+F4 or clicking the X button when in sound settings. more
- Fixed a crash when changing the force of a logistic container marked for deconstruction. more
- Fixed a crash in production score script when a rocket launch product has probabilistic amount. more
- Fixed a crash in production score script when a resource entity is given no mineable products. more
- Fixed collision mask util not ignoring other flags when checking "not-colliding-with-itself" masks. more
- Fixed the player losing contents of the cursor when starting the round in tightspot scenario. more
- Fixed wave defense losing all upgrades after some prototype changes. more
- Fixed inactive entity working sound playing its fade-out when pausing and unpausing the game.
- Fixed that mod ordering didn't work correctly when searching in the install mods GUI. more
- Fixed that the 'starting points' in MapGenSettings wasn't loaded when importing a map exchange string. more
- Fixed that event filters for on_pre_ghost_deconstructed and on_pre_ghost_upgraded weren't filtering correctly. more
- Fixed that changing render threads to 1 while menu simulations were visible would crash the game. more
- Fixed rocket silo would get stuck when rocket_parts was set during launch. more
- Fixed smooth zoom behavior at high game speeds. more
- Fixed a performance issue when many roboports re-activate at the same time. more
- Fixed that the sync-mods-with-save GUI didn't work correctly when failing to download in some situations. more
- Fixed solar panel equipment was unable to produce full expected power when solar multiplier was larger than 1. more
- Fixed boiler's energy source buffer size was not updated when prototypes data changed. more
Modding
- Added torso_bob_speed to the spider vehicle prototype.
Scripting
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::torso_bob_speed read.
