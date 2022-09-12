Update #8 - Bug fixes

Changelog:
Bosses now drop rewards when defeated even when they are not the current quest objective. Quest objective rewards will be added as an extra to the base drop.
Anniversary Event Update:
- Event-specific collectibles such as jelly beans, piece of cakes, trophies, and others.
- New grenade type: firework impact grenade New achievements Grow your beanies in the treehouse to collect materials for the 1st Anniversary trophy.
- Strike piñatas to collect more candies.
- Pop balloons for fun!
Bug fixes:
- All keys are unlocked in the craft books by default.
- The questlines are going to be saved by profiles.
- We fixed an issue that prevented the bag from being opened.
- You will be able to open the inventory after putting your headset back on.
- The distance grab will work after switching items between hands.
- If you start the game without SteamVR running properly, it will display an error message in the main menu.
- We fixed an issue that sometimes caused game crash when interacting with the tombstone.
