Update #8 - Bug fixes

Changelog:

Bosses now drop rewards when defeated even when they are not the current quest objective. Quest objective rewards will be added as an extra to the base drop.

Anniversary Event Update:

Event-specific collectibles such as jelly beans, piece of cakes, trophies, and others.

New grenade type: firework impact grenade New achievements Grow your beanies in the treehouse to collect materials for the 1st Anniversary trophy.

Strike piñatas to collect more candies.

Pop balloons for fun!

Bug fixes:

