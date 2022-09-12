Patch 1.6.0 Notes

Patch 1.6.0 is now live!

It's been a while since we put out a major patch for the game, but we weren't lazy. This patch introduces a number of changes which will be highlighted below. A short summary: you can now (respectfully) spam emojis, rotational game modes are a thing, your favorite avatar just got way bigger, you now earn trophies for playing well and finding public games got a lot easier. Let's dive into it!

New Emoji System - Good Riddance, Chat

We love to bring fresh air to the established concept of drawing & guessing. This is why we made some major changes to the in-game experience. While keeping the core gameplay exactly as it is, we are introducing a couple of changes to various UI elements.

Player Displays

The most important one: we are getting rid of the chat window. But fear not: you can still discuss your family tree with strangers in case that's what you'd like to do - just not in form of a chat protocol. On that note: muting other players also became a lot easier :)

From now on every player has his own player display. You can see what other players are typing and when they start to type in realtime. Close & correct guesses, score, placement and everything else that's important can be found inside and around your player display. This is what it looks like:



Emojis

To allow for a more emotional but still meaningful and more or less civilized conversation we added emojis to the game. In the coming months we will add even more emojis so you can show exactly what you're feeling whenever it happens again that noone seems to know what you're drawing.



Quickplay

To improve the lacking experience in public games, we made adjustments to matchmaking. It is no longer necessary to create lobbies for public games. Instead, you can now simply press on Quick Play and the search for a match will start. Once 3 other players are found, you will be matched and a game of Guess It! starts. The word package pool for these matches consists of all the official word packages. They are selected at random.

For now, it is not possible to queue into these games with a group of friends. Don't worry, to play with your friends you can still create private lobbies. Simply click on the new button "Play with friends" in the main menu.

With these changes we hope to reduce queue times, better serve newer players and give players that enjoy playing on their own a better overall experience with less frustration from random host kicks, votekicks etc.

Event Game Modes

Starting today we are introducing rotational event game modes. In regular intervals new game modes will be added to the game and featured in the main menu. They are available for all players.

The first event game mode will be an old acquaintance: Rate It!

We decided to go with Rate It! because many players never really got a chance of playing this game mode because it required the premium version and a group of friends.

We made quite a few changes to the scoring system of Rate It! and hope you'll enjoy the new version as much as we do!

Scoring System

Speaking of scoring system: we made some major changes to the scoring system of our classic game mode Guess It!.

The old system allowed for a very precise evaluation of a players performance. Meaning your score would reflect if you were just a tiny a bit faster in guessing the correct word than the other players or a lot faster. However, just seeing your score in form of a 4-5 digit number increase is not really fulfilling or engaging. We also did not like that scores were sometimes in the range of 5000+ which made it hard to quickly see what distance in score two players had. Also such big numbers were making it hard to compare different matches with each other to see if you were performing well overall.

The new system introduces two new mechanisms: medals🏅 and trophies 🏆

Guessing and drawing will earn you different kinds of medals. At the end of a round medals are converted to trophies. The player with the most trophies wins the game at the end of the match.

So the core principle of Scribble It! remains the same: Guess fast and draw well to be victorious!

Patch-Notes

Overhauled quick play, so you are no longer required to manually create public games

Quick play searches can now only be made for one game mode

Added new quick play match loading screen with player preview

Changed Rate It! to first rotational game mode

Rating in Rate It! is now based on medals instead of numbers

Rate It! can now only be played with max. 4 players

Guess It! (quick play) now has one static word package per round

Replaced player list with large player display

Replaced chat with emojis / speech bubbles

Simplified scoring system to work with medals instead of points

Players can no longer join running matches

Removed votekick in public games

Removed Simon's explanations

Removed Exhibition Wars!

Temporarily removed teams

Match result screen can now be left without waiting for the host

Overhauled Free Draw UI for more drawing space

Bugfixes