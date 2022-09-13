Deneb is out!

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Share ·
View all patches · Build 9499148 · Last edited 13 September 2022 – 03:09:21 UTC
by Wendy
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2016580/Deneb_Across_the_Stars/
SteamDB is a hobby project and is not affiliated with Valve or Steam. All times on the site are UTC.
Fair use disclaimer ·
Privacy
Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks of Valve Corporation. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.