 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deneb: Across the Stars update for 13 September 2022

Deneb is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 9499148 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Get it Here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2016580/Deneb_Across_the_Stars/

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link