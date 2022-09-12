 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 12 September 2022

Update 1.34b: Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9499145

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[CHANGELOG]

  • Fix: Rotation of head with crouching animations
  • Fix: Missing category of gameplay options
  • Fix: Rotation of left fingers with bipod
  • Fix: Thunderstorm visibility when player is indoor
  • Fix: Machineguns had fire mode "semi"
  • Fix: MK417 doesn't use 20-round magazines
  • Fix: Some weapons doesn't differentiate "bolt" and "pump"
  • Fix: Undesirable emissive color of some assets in "Central hospital"
  • Fix: Hand left location with attachment "M6 UB grenade launcher"
  • Fix: Some scripts errors

