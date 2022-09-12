Update 1.34b: Hotfix

[CHANGELOG]
- Fix: Rotation of head with crouching animations
- Fix: Missing category of gameplay options
- Fix: Rotation of left fingers with bipod
- Fix: Thunderstorm visibility when player is indoor
- Fix: Machineguns had fire mode "semi"
- Fix: MK417 doesn't use 20-round magazines
- Fix: Some weapons doesn't differentiate "bolt" and "pump"
- Fix: Undesirable emissive color of some assets in "Central hospital"
- Fix: Hand left location with attachment "M6 UB grenade launcher"
- Fix: Some scripts errors
