Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 12 September 2022

Update 0.17.1

  • Gameplay: The first shop tasks have been added. These will be expanded in the course of further updates.
  • Bugfix: Empty names were displayed.
  • Bugfix: Smaller fonts were not readable.
  • Fixed minor bugs

