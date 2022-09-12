Fixing issues found on the last playtest session

Reworks
- Replaced overcomplicated calculations for immobile targets (idle ships or structures)
- Beams now also fire through shields that have no hp
- Eradicator damage increased from 5 to 6
- Annihilator damage increased from 24 to 30
- Magma Cannon damage increased from 24 to 30
- Magma Devastator damage increased from 16 to 20
- Magma Repeater damage increased from 16 to 20
- Stationbuster damage increased from 20 to 25
- Weldcannon damage increased from 72 to 90
- Krautak damage increased from 12 to 16
- Mini Repeater damage increased from 5 to 10
- Rattler Cannon damage reduced from 12 to 8
Fixes
- Fixed undying bombers and fighters
- Fixed beams having rare aim checks against targets that doesn't exist
- Hard locked buildings from getting rank up promotions
- Fixed beams sometimes becoming traitor and helping the enemy team instead
- Fixed error leading to some units and buildings being unable to properly operate
- Fixed aim related issues for beam and projectile weapons
