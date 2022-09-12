 Skip to content

Stellar Warfare Playtest update for 12 September 2022

Fixing issues found on the last playtest session

Build 9499085

Reworks

  • Replaced overcomplicated calculations for immobile targets (idle ships or structures)
  • Beams now also fire through shields that have no hp
  • Eradicator damage increased from 5 to 6
  • Annihilator damage increased from 24 to 30
  • Magma Cannon damage increased from 24 to 30
  • Magma Devastator damage increased from 16 to 20
  • Magma Repeater damage increased from 16 to 20
  • Stationbuster damage increased from 20 to 25
  • Weldcannon damage increased from 72 to 90
  • Krautak damage increased from 12 to 16
  • Mini Repeater damage increased from 5 to 10
  • Rattler Cannon damage reduced from 12 to 8

Fixes

  • Fixed undying bombers and fighters
  • Fixed beams having rare aim checks against targets that doesn't exist
  • Hard locked buildings from getting rank up promotions
  • Fixed beams sometimes becoming traitor and helping the enemy team instead
  • Fixed error leading to some units and buildings being unable to properly operate
  • Fixed aim related issues for beam and projectile weapons

