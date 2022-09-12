1.0.3 Patch Notes

Hi all,

Thank you very much for the warm response to the game and all the bug reports over the weekend.

We've just rolled out some fixes for out of bounds/softlock issues people have been experiencing as well as a couple of smaller bits.

Fixed issue where you could drop underneath the east and west elevators in Abner's Labs. If you are stuck, this should pop you out to somewhere sensible when you load your save. If not then run to the back of the area under the lift and you will get teleported out.

Fixed issue with missing colliders on the moving platforms in the Monomind Warehouse. If you dropped down the back and got stuck/softlocked, you will be teleported out automatically when you load your save.

Fixed some collisions issues in the Scrapyard Maze.

Teffs chest remains open when returning to the start of the Bright Town River.

We will be working through the rest of the reported issues in the next few days. If you come across an issue, please report it in the forums or email us with details, instructions can be found here https://steamcommunity.com/app/1099640/discussions/0/2948125678370537979/

Cheers,

Edd and the Jack Move team!