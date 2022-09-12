Farmland Realm Patch 1.06 - Rodeo Mini Game

Problems and improvements that we fixed with the last update as Farmland Realm developer team

Bugs

Fixed the problem of hearing horse sounds at long distances.

Fixed the jumping bug on the horse course.

Improvements

Changes to the difficulty of Parkour

Newly added sounds

New Features

We added "Rodeo" mini game to our game. The purpose of the rodeo will be to stand on a large angry bull for a certain period of time without falling and if you can complete the Rodeo within the specified time without falling, you will get a certain cash prize.

Rodeo

If you can stand on the raging bull for 15 seconds without falling, you will earn money depending on the difficulty level. But if you fall, you will also lose the money you paid for the entrance. Don't let the bull throw you

There are 3 difficulty levels for the Rodeo. The higher the difficulty level, the higher the reward you get:

Easy - 1.5x

Medium - 2x

Hard - 2.5x

By adding Rodeo to our game, we added some adrenaline. If you are tired of farm work and looking for some fun, Rodeo will be an indispensable entertainment tool for you.