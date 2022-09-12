 Skip to content

20 Minutes Till Dawn update for 12 September 2022

V0.7.8 Hotfixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug with Diamond's "Strong Will" buff continuously stacking.
  • Fixed a bug where the "Mysticism" rune would cause all on-hit effects to not activate.
  • Fixed a bug with "In the Wind" only being unlocked from "Blazing Speed" and not "Run and Gun".
