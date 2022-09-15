Western Star® 57X Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In August, we revealed that the Western Star® 57X would be arriving on the virtual roads of American Truck Simulator along side its real world premiere. Since then, we have been overwhelmed with positive comments, pictures and comments from your first journey with the 57X.

Today, an update was released for American Truck Simulator which contains some fixes, adjustments and new content for the 57X! All these changes were based on discussions with our friends over at Western Star and from feedback from you, our #BestCommunityEver.

Along with some general bug fixes, the 57X update will also feature:

A new roof fairing option (Aero II)

An option for non-heated headlights

A new side fairing option (Aero II)

Optional twin vertical exhaust stacks

An option to add the Christmas Light Accessory.







We hope that you continue to enjoy every journey with the brand new Western Star® 57X on the roads of ATS. We look forward to seeing even more screenshots & videos from you on our social media pages, so continue to share them with us! Until next time, keep on truckin'.

