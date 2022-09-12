Beta - v0.0.20a Patch Notes

New
- Unlockable Feature - Victory Laps: After beating the final boss, a victory lap trophy will spawn in addition to the regular trophy. Interacting with it will open a portal to the first arena, starting the run over while retaining all collected spells, emblems, and tome stat bonuses, but enemies retain their life and power scaling and will continue to scale. The player will gain no additional rewards during victory laps.
- Challenge Level 6 - Invasions: Midway through each round of combat, a portal appears at a random position that spawns enemies from a different arena.
- New Emblem - Reckless Strike: Your basic spells drain 4% of your current life to deal bonus damage equal to 300% of that amount. Casting basic spells also grants you 1 bonus life regeneration for 5 seconds (stacks up to 5 times).
- New Emblem - Overgrowth: Spell damage you deal has an 10% chance to root enemies in place for 1.5 seconds.
- Reworked Emblem - Dark Thirst (previously Battle Hunger): Whenever an enemy dies, you gain 0.3 bonus mana regeneration for 3 seconds (stacks independently).
Emblems
- Berserker: Kills required increased from 80 to 100, healing reduced from 1% of spell damage dealt to 0.5%.
- Blur: While moving, you gain a chance to evade damage equal to 400% of your move speed, emblem icon updated.
- Bookworm: The next tome you collect grants you double the stat bonus. This effect refreshes at end of combat and can only occur up to 5 times.
- Essence Shift: Healing reduced from 20% of mana spent to 18%.
- Fairy Ring: Bonus life regeneration reduced from 9.6 per second to 6, emblem icon changed.
- Levitation: Emblem icon updated.
- Mine Layer: Damage increased from 35% of power to 50%, mine duration increased from 10 seconds to 12.
- Sharpshooter: Maximum damage bonus increased from 15% to 20%, maximum range increased from 10 tiles to 12.
- Simplicity: Damage bonus reduced from 25% to 20%.
- Sumo: Emblem icon updated.
Enemies
- Enemy life scaling increased from +3.6% per level to +4.5%.
- Elites - Illusionist (blue): Number of illusions spawned reduced from 4 to 2, illusion life increased from 35% of original to 40%, illusion power increased from 25% of original to 30%, illusion duration reduced from 8 seconds to 7.
- Bloat: Base life increased from 170 to 220.
- Skeleton: Base life increased from 160 to 200.
Player
- Base mana regeneration reduced from 10.5 per second to 9.
- Base power reduced from 70 to 60.
Spells
- Added a small amount of knockback to most damage spells that didn't previously apply knockback.
- Electric Field: Now applies a 25% slow to enemies, damage reduced from 70% of power per second to 55%.
- Lava Chakram: Mana cost increased from 28 to 30.
- Power Fist: Third hit damage increased from 180% of power to 200%, base range increased from 2.3 tiles to 2.75 tiles, knockback increased slightly.
- Solar Beam: Mana cost increased from 30 per second to 34, maximum damage increased from 500% of power per second to 520%.
Other
- New hidden achievements added completing victory laps and for completing a win on the new challenge level.
- Gems fall faster, reducing the time taken to collect.
- Healing potion expire delay reduced from 15 seconds to 12, drop rate reduced but is now less random.
- Unlockables are more expensive.
- Reduced time take for gem meter to progress in the post-game screen.
