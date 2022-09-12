Full screen, new characters and a few adjustments!

Hi all,

Despite spending most of my time in coffee shops writing more story for this game, I did find time over the weekend to prepare a new build!

First,

The game now has Full Screen support and now supports many 16:9 resolution. Thanks for your patience on this one, it was a long time coming.

Second,

During the last update, changes in the Tutorial broke some of the interaction during the buying phase of vintage vinyl records. ( Thanks thebluesbaker for the info! ) This affected the Buy and Skip button. This is now fixed!

Some changes…

The Candles on the Sigil of Baphomet will now only appear once you unlock the skills themselves.

New art!

We now have 4 fully rendered customers!

What’s coming next?

• Story and dialogs.

• Game Tasks and Achievements.

• Fully rendered Day and Night cashiers.

• The last two sellers also need to be drawn.

• ...and more.

that’s it for this week! Have a great one!