F1® 22 | Ferrari's special Italian GP livery

Unveiled ahead of their home Grand Prix in Monza last week, Ferrari raced in a unique livery to commemorate the occasion. We’re delighted to share that for a limited time, this special Giallo Modena livery replaces the current Scuderia Ferrari F1-75 design in F1® 22 until Oct 9th.

Not only is the striking yellow accented livery in-game but so are the updated helmets, gloves, boots, and overalls of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, as well as the attire of the Ferrari pit crew, all of whom were dressed to impress.

The special Giallo Modena Ferrari updates will be in-game for just a few weeks, so head to the track and check them out while you still can.

F1® 22 is available now and you can pick up the F1® 22 Champions Edition for some bonus additional content.

