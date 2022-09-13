 Skip to content

Conan Exiles update for 13 September 2022

PC Patch 3.0.2 (13.09.2022)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


  • Due to some platform-specific requirements, the Crom coins packs (new virtual currency) won’t be available immediately after release for the Microsoft Store version. You can read more about this in this separate announcement.
  • The MStore version of the game will receive this patch on Sept. 15. This should not affect compatibility when playing.
  • Maelstrom creatures may not despawn after the storm has passed in Isle of Siptah.
  • Yellow lotus potion (potion of natural learning) might erase acquired feats from Isle of Siptah and from the Library of Esoteric Artifacts.

  • Fixed a sizeable number of crash and stability issues.
  • Addressed performance issues caused by Explosive Jars.

  • Fixed an issue where Rough Timber Interior Walls were not affected by stability nor proximity checks.
  • Gate frames now need to snap to buildings properly again.
  • Placing foundations near trees or large rocks removed them, leaving the foundations floating. This has now been fixed.

  • Changed recipe for improved fishtraps and shellfish traps so they can be properly placed.
  • Fixed an issue where all placeables had the dismantle option.
  • The materials you get back with the dismantle option is now affected by the Crafting Cost Multiplier server setting as well.
  • The “Rough Timber Balcony” recipe was missing from the “Rough Timber Frames” feat. This has been fixed.

  • Killing vultures now correctly counts towards the “Defeat Bird Creatures” challenge.
  • Addressed an issue that could cause Events to not be correctly updated under certain circumstances.

  • Addressed an issue that could cause the Bazaar to fail to load under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed an issue where some DLC pieces were not able to be spawned via Admin panel despite owning them.
  • Entering the Sorcery grotto on Siptah would kill players. Sorcery is dangerous, but not THAT dangerous. So we fixed it.
  • “Flex” emote is now correctly granted after achieving level 58 in the Battle Pass.
  • Fixed an issue that caused server passwords to not be saved when using Direct Connect.

  • Fixed an issue that could cause animations to desync for other players when riding the Batmount-bile.
  • Fixed an issue where characters would appear as floating after landing under very specific circumstances.

  • Addressed an issue where the Crom Coins balance was not updated correctly under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed an issue where the server browser could incorrectly show 0 players in a populated server.

Conan Exiles Content Depot 440901
Conan Exiles Binaries Depot 440902
