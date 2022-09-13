 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

100% Orange Juice update for 13 September 2022

Versioned Hotfix for September 13

Share · View all patches · Build 9498933 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update that increases the internal version was just posted. Please update the game to continue playing online.

This update addresses the following:

  • Fixed Summer Beast's Dance of the Seagulls trap not overhealing.
  • Fixed costume button highlight inconsistency when loading a cosmetic preset in the deck builder.
  • Taunt customization menu now uses the new costume buttons.
  • AI now considers the cost of playing Backdoor trade in decision making, including cost-altering effects.
  • Fixed Sumika & Alicianrone using voice lines intended for normal Suguri when against Suguri (46 Billion Years)
  • Fixed various issues related to Sora (Military)'s Burn Out; no longer will Sor always be considered to have 1 more burnout stack hidden and applied to every KO, nor will visible stacks not apply to out-of-combat KOs.
  • Adjusted Pet Snacks' description clarifying that Pet Snacks in Co-op's effect can stack.
  • Adjusted Rocket cannon's description clarifying that the upgrade effect is not tied to playing the card itself.
  • Adjusted Affluence (Co-op)'s description to more closely match in-game behavior, clarifying lack of attack as well as the choosing of following effects.
  • Adjusted Saint Eyes description to clarify the condition for the depletion of stacks.
  • Little War and Final Battle now properly set battles to be a certain amount of turns rather than add to it.
  • Updated White Christsmasher's description and clarified that the hyper scales off player level.
  • Grouped the Summer 2018 event role hyper cards with other seasonal event cards in the binder.
  • Heliseed's passive now caps the amount of turns of battle at 3 rounds.
  • Fixed issues with panel immunity effect interactions with regards to Safe Journey.
  • Fixed Chris' summons' unit cards appearing on top of fullscreen events like Fish-a-Fish.
  • Fixed Self-Destruct not affecting units with Solid Witch active.
  • Attacker CPUs will no longer use Fury vs 1HP minions.
  • Fixed Summer Beast's Dance of the Seagulls trap not overhealing.
  • Adjusted Fernet (Noble)'s Co-Op unit card description.
  • Translated missing Generic Line 8 for Hime (Moonlight) and flavour text of Twilight-Colored Dream for Malt in Spanish translation.

Changed files in this update

UntitledApp Content Depot 282801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link