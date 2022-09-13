Versioned Hotfix for September 13

An update that increases the internal version was just posted. Please update the game to continue playing online.
This update addresses the following:
- Fixed Summer Beast's Dance of the Seagulls trap not overhealing.
- Fixed costume button highlight inconsistency when loading a cosmetic preset in the deck builder.
- Taunt customization menu now uses the new costume buttons.
- AI now considers the cost of playing Backdoor trade in decision making, including cost-altering effects.
- Fixed Sumika & Alicianrone using voice lines intended for normal Suguri when against Suguri (46 Billion Years)
- Fixed various issues related to Sora (Military)'s Burn Out; no longer will Sor always be considered to have 1 more burnout stack hidden and applied to every KO, nor will visible stacks not apply to out-of-combat KOs.
- Adjusted Pet Snacks' description clarifying that Pet Snacks in Co-op's effect can stack.
- Adjusted Rocket cannon's description clarifying that the upgrade effect is not tied to playing the card itself.
- Adjusted Affluence (Co-op)'s description to more closely match in-game behavior, clarifying lack of attack as well as the choosing of following effects.
- Adjusted Saint Eyes description to clarify the condition for the depletion of stacks.
- Little War and Final Battle now properly set battles to be a certain amount of turns rather than add to it.
- Updated White Christsmasher's description and clarified that the hyper scales off player level.
- Grouped the Summer 2018 event role hyper cards with other seasonal event cards in the binder.
- Heliseed's passive now caps the amount of turns of battle at 3 rounds.
- Fixed issues with panel immunity effect interactions with regards to Safe Journey.
- Fixed Chris' summons' unit cards appearing on top of fullscreen events like Fish-a-Fish.
- Fixed Self-Destruct not affecting units with Solid Witch active.
- Attacker CPUs will no longer use Fury vs 1HP minions.
- Adjusted Fernet (Noble)'s Co-Op unit card description.
- Translated missing Generic Line 8 for Hime (Moonlight) and flavour text of Twilight-Colored Dream for Malt in Spanish translation.
