Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered turns 1! 🎉🃏😻

Happy Birthday, Remeowstered!

Can you believe Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered launched a whole year ago? Who even knows what time is anymore?!

To celebrate, the game now has Trading Card drops and their related rewards like badges, backgrounds, and emoticons. In addition, you can collect cat-themed items from the Points Shop for Remeowstered like animated backgrounds, frames, and chat stickers. Oh, and the game will be 50% off for a limited time!

Lastly, the game has been updated with two new playable cats: Oreo and Pandora. You may recognize Oreo as the star of our launch trailer; Pandora is her fluffier sister!



Here are the full patch notes for this update (v1.1.4):

Added Oreo and Pandora as playable cats

Added a collection screen for viewing achievements

Fixed an issue with the UVs on the left first-person paw mesh

Made a small fix to a cat texture

Fixed a bug where invisible UI elements could be highlighted

Fixed a bug where remapped actions could get in an improper state

Thank you to everyone who has played the game over the past year, and keep on knocking stuff onto the floor!

:nippy2: :wil2: :lyn2: