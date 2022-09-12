Castle Update in Beta

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Castle Update out in open beta

I have released the new update featuring the castle area in the open beta branch. If all goes well then it will release to the public branch in a few days.

To get to the beta branch, right click the game in the steam library and select betas, you should see one labeled open-beta.

But please know that this branch is more likely to have bugs and more experimental/unbalanced content.

Patch notes:

Vampires and Undead lose less blood while bleeding.

Vampires regain blood much slower.

Vampires regain health when attacking living objects that have blood, in melee.

Improved projectile collision.

Snails now have blue blood.

Slimes now have slimy blood.

Demi shows up more.

More Alchemy recipes.

Sheryl now doesn’t run out of vials but will set prices higher after the first 9 have been purchased, depending on how many are in your inventory.

Fixed data saving certain variables on quitting.

Added dynamic audio compression to prevent crazy loud sounds.

Added new areas.

Added new weapons.

Added new magic.

Added new npcs.

Added new enemies.



