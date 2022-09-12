Update notes for Version 1.0.1

We love the community that Chenso Club has attracted and we are happy to see that a majority of you are having fun with the game!
Here are some fixes for this build:
- Powerups "Revive" and "Time Stop" are now able to spawn in the game.
- Playtime timer available in the credits after you beat the game
- Guaranteed shop on first cleared room if void portal is unlocked
- Boomering cooldown decreased from 5 -> 2
- Added Speedrunners and ESA people to Credits
- Here comes plum instrumental version available in the credits
- Lightfoot and Laser gun are now unlocked by default.
- Void pull and Shockwave are now unlockables in ChensoHQ
- Hoarded archievement is now fixed
- You are now able to skip the credits
- Increased Drone teleport distance
- Resetting save does not reset achievements.
- Added semi-solid platforms to the void to help with traversal
- SFX adjustments and volume tweaking
- Invulnerability powerup does not affect after-dash invulnerability timer anymore
- Lingering hitboxes on Green Walker and Jester fixed.
- Blackhole powerup now activates on player position instead of infront of player
- Fixed duplicate MR.Time.
- Localizations issues fixed.
- Fixed superfan grabbing giving permanent slowdown.
- Fixed some sprites that were not rendering correctly from doing Darkness quests.
- Fixed decorations floating in mid-air.
- Minor level fixes
- Burning City image in Stage Select is updated
We will continue to listen to your feedback.
What matters the most to us is the experience we bring to you
Thanks you!
