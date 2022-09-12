Update notes for Version 1.0.1

We love the community that Chenso Club has attracted and we are happy to see that a majority of you are having fun with the game!

Here are some fixes for this build:

Powerups "Revive" and "Time Stop" are now able to spawn in the game.

Playtime timer available in the credits after you beat the game

Guaranteed shop on first cleared room if void portal is unlocked

Boomering cooldown decreased from 5 -> 2

Added Speedrunners and ESA people to Credits

Here comes plum instrumental version available in the credits

Lightfoot and Laser gun are now unlocked by default.

Void pull and Shockwave are now unlockables in ChensoHQ

Hoarded archievement is now fixed

You are now able to skip the credits

Increased Drone teleport distance

Resetting save does not reset achievements.

Added semi-solid platforms to the void to help with traversal

SFX adjustments and volume tweaking

Invulnerability powerup does not affect after-dash invulnerability timer anymore

Lingering hitboxes on Green Walker and Jester fixed.

Blackhole powerup now activates on player position instead of infront of player

Fixed duplicate MR.Time.

Localizations issues fixed.

Fixed superfan grabbing giving permanent slowdown.

Fixed some sprites that were not rendering correctly from doing Darkness quests.

Fixed decorations floating in mid-air.

Minor level fixes

Burning City image in Stage Select is updated

We will continue to listen to your feedback.

What matters the most to us is the experience we bring to you

Thanks you!