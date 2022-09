Share · View all patches · Build 9498861 · Last edited 12 September 2022 – 14:09:31 UTC by Wendy

To celebrate the end of summer, we released a new update

💪 Added new unlockable Arms and Heads! Play games to unlock them.

💪 Added additional Arm and Head to Supporter bundle.

💪 Fixed highfive hands in Prophunt not respawning correctly.

💪 Ongoing improvements to movement stability.

PSA: Always use sunscreen on your arms!