The Rich neighborhood update 1.1 is out now!

Dear thieves,

We are proud to finally deliver the new and improved American Theft 80s.

It took us a lot of time but the amount of features added is worth it.

New neighborhood

Let’s start with the biggest part. The rich neighborhood.

Gather evidence on corrupted sheriff and mayor. Watch out for the cameras, guards and of course tennants.

Don’t worry, you will have some new tools that will help you with new jobs.

Simple lockpick

-hammering handles is cool but sometimes it’s better to use a more stealth approach

Binoculars

-just like in our previous game, Thief Simulator, it’s important to mark important parts of the building, cameras and the people. It’s easier to do it from far away

Glass knife

-good quiet alternative to a crowbar

Gate remote tool

-open almost every gate with a special remote

prepare the jewelry at the hideout or a hotel before selling it

New systems

There are some big changes in the game and in the old content.

New level system

-remade, rebalanced and more interesting

Security weak spots marking system

-scope the place before going in, look for opened windows, easy locks and much more

Intel gathering

-garbarge bins, letter boxes, you never know what vital information can the tenants leave in those spots

Preparing loot

-some of the loot need’s to be prepared before selling, motel room or your home is a perfect place to do this

Thief / Robber difficulty

-if you are looking for a harder more stealthy ways to play (like Thief Simulator) the Thief difficulty is for you, prepare to get stunned a lot (it's possible to change the difficulty in the pause menu while playing)

Quick estate info

-press TAB key anytime to get access to tenant routines and other important stuff without checking the map

Have fun!