Get Creative with Our Cozy Caverns Update!

Exploring the underground is a thrilling experience, but every Explorer needs a safe haven to cook, craft, farm, repair, respawn in, and call their home. Base building has been a big part of Core Keeper since day one, and we’ve seen some incredibly creative bases from our community.

We’ve also had some great feedback from you, outlining exactly what you’d like to see for the future of base building too, so we picked a handful of your most popular suggestions and got to working on a free mini-update called Cozy Caverns – available now!

What is Cozy Caverns?

Cozy Caverns is a small, decorative update with some cool new features based on community suggestions that make for more creative base building. We’re working hard on The Desert of Beginnings (due November 2022), but we’re also keen to bring you content in between major updates, and we’re kicking things off with Cozy Caverns.

Full details of what to expect can be found in the update’s patch notes, but we’re sure Explorers will be pleased to hear that they can now mount torches on walls, paint several new items, and sit on objects like chairs, stools, and even the Caveling Toilet! Don’t worry if something you suggested didn’t make it into the update, there’s still a chance you could see it in the game in future. We’ve also included a couple of bug fixes and quality-of-life updates within Cozy Caverns that will improve the overall gameplay experience

To access Cozy Caverns, just update Core Keeper to the latest version and get to customising your base! We can’t wait to see all the wonderful things you’ll create, and you’re more than welcome to share your screenshots with us over on the official Core Keeper Twitter and Discord channels.