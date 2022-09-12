 Skip to content

Frail Hearts: Versicorae Domlion update for 12 September 2022

Patch 1.0.1 available now!

Build 9498704

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, dear inhabitants of Gris!
Thanks to your feedback, we're ready to release a first big game's update full of improvements.

Build 1.0.1 new features:

Fixes:

  • Minor typo errors adjusted
  • Minor graphic improvements
  • Some few sentences and enemy abilities were not translated in Italian
  • Fixed a little issue with theater headlights, while choosing chapters
  • Judgement's scale texts adjusted, in Arthur's 4th chapter
  • Ammit's card name now appears after her defeat, when talking to Zzem
  • Undertaker's riddle 2nd and 3rd retries have been adjusted, in Michael's 4th chapter

Adds:

  • Some waiting times between events are now shorter, like in the Theater
  • Loading image Take a seat... replaced by a pink Loading... image
  • E key tutorial, for Options and Back to Title menu, is now explained in the Introduction Chapter
  • After pressing E, you'll also be able to read a complete list of the game's tutorials. Those will be unlocked while playing
  • Cathrine can now enter the basement directly, from 2nd Chapter onward
  • Alexis can now enter the Shop of Wishes directly, in Final Chapter
  • Requested items delivered to the Duke are now marked with an V, while talking to him
  • After delivering 8 items, the Duke tells you that <<Only the Pocket Watch is missing.>>
  • The Duke's walking stick now appears during event in Emporium
  • Card read is faster, and list begins from n. 1
  • Power-up menus ask you directly which character do you want to strengthen
  • Before Lusts' sacrifice, power-ups now describe: number increases for stats; new effects for abilities
  • Maxed out stats and abilities now have a related message after last power-up
  • Maxed out stats and abilities will now disappear from selection list, in both Tsed and Inis menus. Maxed character's names are disabled, but viewable in a dark gray
  • Tsed will describe you statistics' purposes through a small tutorial, if you ask him to
  • Completed story arcs now are disabled (character's name is in gray) from selection list, in the Domlion Theater

Patch is available NOW!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1412891
  • Loading history…
