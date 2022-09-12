Patch 1.0.1 available now!

Hello, dear inhabitants of Gris!
Thanks to your feedback, we're ready to release a first big game's update full of improvements.
Build 1.0.1 new features:
Fixes:
- Minor typo errors adjusted
- Minor graphic improvements
- Some few sentences and enemy abilities were not translated in Italian
- Fixed a little issue with theater headlights, while choosing chapters
- Judgement's scale texts adjusted, in Arthur's 4th chapter
- Ammit's card name now appears after her defeat, when talking to Zzem
- Undertaker's riddle 2nd and 3rd retries have been adjusted, in Michael's 4th chapter
Adds:
- Some waiting times between events are now shorter, like in the Theater
- Loading image Take a seat... replaced by a pink Loading... image
- E key tutorial, for Options and Back to Title menu, is now explained in the Introduction Chapter
- After pressing E, you'll also be able to read a complete list of the game's tutorials. Those will be unlocked while playing
- Cathrine can now enter the basement directly, from 2nd Chapter onward
- Alexis can now enter the Shop of Wishes directly, in Final Chapter
- Requested items delivered to the Duke are now marked with an V, while talking to him
- After delivering 8 items, the Duke tells you that <<Only the Pocket Watch is missing.>>
- The Duke's walking stick now appears during event in Emporium
- Card read is faster, and list begins from n. 1
- Power-up menus ask you directly which character do you want to strengthen
- Before Lusts' sacrifice, power-ups now describe: number increases for stats; new effects for abilities
- Maxed out stats and abilities now have a related message after last power-up
- Maxed out stats and abilities will now disappear from selection list, in both Tsed and Inis menus. Maxed character's names are disabled, but viewable in a dark gray
- Tsed will describe you statistics' purposes through a small tutorial, if you ask him to
- Completed story arcs now are disabled (character's name is in gray) from selection list, in the Domlion Theater
Patch is available NOW!
