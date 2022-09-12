New Languages, New Patch and New Date for Chapter 2

Hi dear players !

First of all, we'd like to thank you for your continuous presence and help. Your feedback on discord and Steam forums helped us to make this version of looK INside a definitive one (or so we hope!)

That being said, here is the patch note:

[NEW] We added THREE more texts languages to looK INside. It is now available in German, Japanese and Dutch. We hope this localization is everything you wanted.

[NEW] English dubbing is now done by a native speaker. As much as we love MisterMV, we felt like we needed an English-speaking actor to convey the game as we wished.

[QOL] We noticed you were troubled by the empty portrait slot so we added a portrait that can be unlock on the scrapbook page.

Some bugfixes:

[TREE] The tree does not lock at the loading of the game if all portraits are well-placed but incomplete.

[BEDROOM] Items put in the bag do not reappear after loading.

[SCRAPBOOK] portraits now unlock as they should when doing all the coffeeshop scenes on different game sessions

We hope these bugfixes improve your experience with the game.

Last but not least, looK INside - Chapter 2 now comes out on September, 19th 2022

Make sure to wishlist the game if you don't want to miss its release !

Have a wonderful day,

Lauriane, Ambre and Audrey.