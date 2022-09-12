Prison Architect: Free for Life FREE DLC and Crowbar Hotel Update is out now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Free for Life is now available on PC and Xbox One (it will be released on PS4 soon!) We've listened to your desires and are seeking to deliver with a variety of features and QoL improvements.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2085570/Prison_Architect_Free_for_life/

The Free for Life FREE DLC and Crowbar Hotel Patch Content:

Prisoner Aging: Long-term inmates will now be affected by the passage of time, becoming older, calmer, weaker, and finally dying from old age.

Long-term inmates will now be affected by the passage of time, becoming older, calmer, weaker, and finally dying from old age. Guard Ranks: A number of your guards will be able to gain promotions, increasing both their stats and also their wages. When promoted all the way to being a specialist officer they will then also be trusted with a firearm.

A number of your guards will be able to gain promotions, increasing both their stats and also their wages. When promoted all the way to being a specialist officer they will then also be trusted with a firearm. Building Guides: A few options have been added to make your design process a little easier. A grid overlay can be captivated along with co-ordinates for each map cell, along with a new tooltip listing the dimensions when drawing your buildings.

A few options have been added to make your design process a little easier. A grid overlay can be captivated along with co-ordinates for each map cell, along with a new tooltip listing the dimensions when drawing your buildings. Custom Quick Builds: Using the clone tool you can now save sections of your prison for later use.

Using the clone tool you can now save sections of your prison for later use. Event Log: A log of events has been added to list any happenings within your prison, with each prisoner also having their own individual logs available from their menu.

A log of events has been added to list any happenings within your prison, with each prisoner also having their own individual logs available from their menu. Tidying Utilities: Utilities have been separated into three groups for electrical, water, and wiring items, to make setting them up easier.

Utilities have been separated into three groups for electrical, water, and wiring items, to make setting them up easier. Regime Updates: Regime options have been updated with some existing ones changed and new ones added to lower prisoner traffic in dangerous areas such as canteens and showers. Once prisoners have finished eating or showering they can now continue to either Freetime or Lockup afterwards.

Regime options have been updated with some existing ones changed and new ones added to lower prisoner traffic in dangerous areas such as canteens and showers. Once prisoners have finished eating or showering they can now continue to either Freetime or Lockup afterwards. Scheduler Updates: The program scheduler has been updated to make the management of your programs easier and clearer.

The program scheduler has been updated to make the management of your programs easier and clearer. Create Prison Menu Updates: The Create Prison menu has also been updated with settings now separated between those linked to base game and DLCs. With a new option to save your preferences to make the creation process smoother and faster.

The Create Prison menu has also been updated with settings now separated between those linked to base game and DLCs. With a new option to save your preferences to make the creation process smoother and faster. Policy Menu: The policy menu will also save any changes made upon being closed, with these changes being saved as your preference for any new prisons.

The policy menu will also save any changes made upon being closed, with these changes being saved as your preference for any new prisons. There are even more smaller additions as well and we hope that you all enjoy each and every one of them!

Find the full patch notes here: https://pdxint.at/FfLPatch

Join our Community Discord: https://pdxint.at/PAdiscord

Follow us on social media:

Facebook: https://pdxint.at/PAfacebook

Twitter: https://pdxint.at/PAtwitter