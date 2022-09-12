Goldenjar Fall V.E.1.4 [Echoes of battle]

Changes on the Update:

Thanks to your feedback, we bring you the following improvements:

IMPORTANT!

Before playing the new versión, please delete your saved games. By default, your saved games will be in the following path:

Disk \ Users \ user \ AppData \ LocalLow \ Ardeal Studio \ GoldenJar Fall

General

We add our intro cinematic.

Improved character control.

Improved Korik's abilities.

Improved enemies work.

We added new special effects.

The graphic aspect was improved.

Sound

We improve ambient sounds.

Improved the sound of enemies.

We improved the sounds of Korik.

UI

New UI,

Bug fix

Fixed bugs with enemies and the final boss,

Fixed bugs in sound management,

We are very grateful for all your support and we want to tell you that we continue to work with all our efforts from the center of the mountain to give you the best adventure that is within our reach!