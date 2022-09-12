 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Goldenjar Fall update for 12 September 2022

Goldenjar Fall V.E.1.4 [Echoes of battle]

Share · View all patches · Build 9498638 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes on the Update:

Thanks to your feedback, we bring you the following improvements:

IMPORTANT!

Before playing the new versión, please delete your saved games. By default, your saved games will be in the following path:

Disk \ Users \ user \ AppData \ LocalLow \ Ardeal Studio \ GoldenJar Fall

General

  • We add our intro cinematic.
  • Improved character control.
  • Improved Korik's abilities.
  • Improved enemies work.
  • We added new special effects.
  • The graphic aspect was improved.

Sound

  • We improve ambient sounds.
  • Improved the sound of enemies.
  • We improved the sounds of Korik.

UI

  • New UI,

Bug fix

  • Fixed bugs with enemies and the final boss,
  • Fixed bugs in sound management,

We are very grateful for all your support and we want to tell you that we continue to work with all our efforts from the center of the mountain to give you the best adventure that is within our reach!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1631012
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link