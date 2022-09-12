 Skip to content

Extremely Realistic Siege Warfare Simulator update for 12 September 2022

Patch Notes – September 12

Build 9498455

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

Here are today’s fixes! We look forward to your feedback in reviews, discussions, and our Discord.

Note: Please update your game to the latest. Otherwise, players of different versions cannot see each other’s rooms in multiplayer mode.

  • Home menu supports 21:9 ratio screens. (Please contact us via social media or contact@screambox.net if you have any issues)
  • Added a new option in Settings to tweak mouse sensitivity in Possession Mode.
  • Added an NPC in multiplayer mode to change troops and the new troop can get a part of the previous one’s XP.
  • Fixed an issue that camp is stuck in the air when the roadblocks below it are destroyed in some maps.
  • Fixed an issue that in Cover of Night troop 2 can't target enemies' walls using Battering Rams.
  • Increased the trigger area for Traps and Mines.
  • Fixed an issue in Sandbox that prevents players from exiting terrain selection.
  • Added direction tips about walls and doors in Sandbox.
  • The brush tool can delete structures in Sandbox now.

