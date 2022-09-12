Devblog 25

Removed ingredient decay

After the last update, I received a lot of feedback pointing out that the new ingredient decay system is flawed at best. After some more testing I have to agree with that. I decided to revert the ingredient system to the way it was before ingredient piles were added. Please let me know if you have any suggestions for the ingredient system.

New ingredient window

I reworked the ingredient window. The old window contained a lot of unused space and didn’t make a lot of sense.

Reintroduce rats

This update reintroduces rats to the game. Now that ingredient piles are no longer a part of the game, they are attracted to a dirty restaurant instead.

Reintroduce waiter priorities

It was already possible to exclude tasks for a waiter. But I felt that setting priorities adds another level of control that can be valuable.

Seat warning

There were multiple occasions where I received the feedback that guests don’t enter the restaurant. After further examining the problem, I discovered that players sometimes try to put normal chairs behind bars. This does not work, but the game doesn’t provide any feedback for this. That’s why I added a warning.