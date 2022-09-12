0.804 EA-Update

Version 0.804 with some minor changes and fixes!
Fixes:
- Optimization on the map Blackcube Lair.
- Fixed the Name/HP/Armor over the head of players not showing correctly for every player.
- Several network fixes (for 6/12 player servers).
Changes:
- Reduced Damage output for the Long Scooper and Harry's Auto Popper by a few %.
- Changed Bonebreaker's Perk "Wow you're a fast one!" to now reduce incoming damage when blocking.
- A couple of other changes that I can't remember now...
Have a good one fellow Zedhunters!
