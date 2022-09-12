 Skip to content

Zedfest update for 12 September 2022

0.804 EA-Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.804 with some minor changes and fixes!

Fixes:

  • Optimization on the map Blackcube Lair.
  • Fixed the Name/HP/Armor over the head of players not showing correctly for every player.
  • Several network fixes (for 6/12 player servers).

Changes:

  • Reduced Damage output for the Long Scooper and Harry's Auto Popper by a few %.
  • Changed Bonebreaker's Perk "Wow you're a fast one!" to now reduce incoming damage when blocking.
  • A couple of other changes that I can't remember now...

Have a good one fellow Zedhunters!

