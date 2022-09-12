1.0.3 Patch Notes

Changes:
- Add Moonie npc [2E02-4]
Bug Fixes:
- Fix playtime over 24hrs showing as 0 in Game Data menu
- Disable Fireworks4 after completing the corresponding task [5E02-3]
- Fix player getting stuck outside elevator under certain conditions [6E02]
