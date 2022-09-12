 Skip to content

One Dreamer update for 12 September 2022

1.0.3 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Changes:

  • Add Moonie npc [2E02-4]

Bug Fixes:

  • Fix playtime over 24hrs showing as 0 in Game Data menu
  • Disable Fireworks4 after completing the corresponding task [5E02-3]
  • Fix player getting stuck outside elevator under certain conditions [6E02]

