Leap of Faith update for 12 September 2022

Small patch update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • typos corrected
  • ringtones exchanged with new ones
  • "social butterfly" achievement should trigger properly now
    (achievement should pop already at Stephs' letter in chapter 3).

