Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 12 September 2022

V.0.1.32 - Hotfix!

Build 9498164

-Added new spell to summoning school Ethereal Drop where it drops random objects from the world on enemies.
-Added hide cape input for players that no like capes.
-Added unstuck timer to tell when player would commit suicide.

-Fixed Guild Flag not converting pieces to a guild base when theres a confliction.
-Fixed Human & Savage decoration when picked up returning wrong item.
-Fixed guild flags from preventing the switch from private to guild in some cases. (maybe?)
-Fixed carts giving perm weight buff if destroyed while attached.
-Fixed debuffs getting applied in pve from players to players.
-Fixed pillars not snapping after their model was updated.
-Fixed large building load lag.
-Fixed unstuck timer showing correct value.
-Fixed recall glitch (maybe?).

-Updated red, blue, and green mushrooms to have a unique look.

-Tweaked names of some decorations to be more unique.
-Tweaked game for more ram performance.

