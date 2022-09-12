V.0.1.32 - Hotfix!

-Added new spell to summoning school Ethereal Drop where it drops random objects from the world on enemies.

-Added hide cape input for players that no like capes.

-Added unstuck timer to tell when player would commit suicide.

-Fixed Guild Flag not converting pieces to a guild base when theres a confliction.

-Fixed Human & Savage decoration when picked up returning wrong item.

-Fixed guild flags from preventing the switch from private to guild in some cases. (maybe?)

-Fixed carts giving perm weight buff if destroyed while attached.

-Fixed debuffs getting applied in pve from players to players.

-Fixed pillars not snapping after their model was updated.

-Fixed large building load lag.

-Fixed unstuck timer showing correct value.

-Fixed recall glitch (maybe?).

-Updated red, blue, and green mushrooms to have a unique look.

-Tweaked names of some decorations to be more unique.

-Tweaked game for more ram performance.

Check out the website and support us! https://www.sofamauvestudio.com/