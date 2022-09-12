UPDATE 1.0.12

1.0.12
- Fixed the invoices are now removed from inventory after fighting those drones.
- Fixed a certain character is now considered dead if Graff didn't meet them (also adds an edge on summary for this case).
- Fixed missing outcome during second nightmare on the summary. (missing the enemies)
- Fixed entering and exiting sewers fast with Graff would not display the room properly.
- Fixed summary display issue, some nodes wouldn't display unless certain edges were valid/seen.
- Fixed accidentally hitting a character while a certain thing explodes in one ending triggering dialogue that shouldn't happen.
- Fixed some summary entries shouldn't be filled when starting a new game.
- Fixed Brok passing through the door of his apartment in some endings.
- Fixed room color now applied when swimming in the lake.
- Fixed items thrown, their shadow, and cat fur effect were not properly scaled.
- Fixed some missing event calls.
- Fixed incorrect scale for base part when crates are destroyed.
- Fixed impossible to jump on some parts of the bridge.
- Fixed possible lockup on top of the Border Post when clicking on ad and the antenna simultaneously.
- Fixed switching to Graff then back to Brok while escaping jail entrance would no longer trigger the bots.
- Fixed skip cutscenes button should not work during choices, certain closeups and showing items.
- This also fixes incorrect positions of elements if you do this during the museum minigame.
- Fixed bots spawning and stuck inside wall in the second nightmare if dodging over the trigger.
- Fixed action mode no longer retains the last hotspot name.
- Fixed minor display issue with the bunker balance.
- Fixed R.J.'s dialogue could be interrupted in jail so he could not leave.
- Fixed potential bug preventing from switching player after refusing to skip an action.
- Fixed more softlock situations.
- Fixed it was still possible to get both remote controls in inventory after chapter select.
- Fixed defeating final boss via the alternative way still counted as kills for the pacifist run.
- Fixed softlock if we get the tribot cop key right before the Pred toy inflates.
- Fixed could not use DPAD during some choices (skipping fights, giving food to ally)
- Fixed shaking effect now doesn't persist through gameover or switch to another room.
- Fixed final boss could get stuck after a slide attack.
- Fixed final boss slide sprite would be in the incorrect side for 2 frames.
- Fixed big fight when exiting bunker, some enemies could get stuck outside of view.
- Fixed ally could sometimes get stuck in walk without actually moving after defeating all enemies.
- Fixed getting Till the end of time ending and then going back to the kidnapped part would stick to the same ending.
- Added a "hold" icon for the skip action button when using a gamepad to distinguish from switching player icon.
- Effects are now automatically disabled if a shader could not work.
- Improved Brazilian translation.
(Rvs 16716)
Changed files in this update