BROK the InvestiGator update for 12 September 2022

UPDATE 1.0.12

1.0.12

  • Fixed the invoices are now removed from inventory after fighting those drones.
  • Fixed a certain character is now considered dead if Graff didn't meet them (also adds an edge on summary for this case).
  • Fixed missing outcome during second nightmare on the summary. (missing the enemies)
  • Fixed entering and exiting sewers fast with Graff would not display the room properly.
  • Fixed summary display issue, some nodes wouldn't display unless certain edges were valid/seen.
  • Fixed accidentally hitting a character while a certain thing explodes in one ending triggering dialogue that shouldn't happen.
  • Fixed some summary entries shouldn't be filled when starting a new game.
  • Fixed Brok passing through the door of his apartment in some endings.
  • Fixed room color now applied when swimming in the lake.
  • Fixed items thrown, their shadow, and cat fur effect were not properly scaled.
  • Fixed some missing event calls.
  • Fixed incorrect scale for base part when crates are destroyed.
  • Fixed impossible to jump on some parts of the bridge.
  • Fixed possible lockup on top of the Border Post when clicking on ad and the antenna simultaneously.
  • Fixed switching to Graff then back to Brok while escaping jail entrance would no longer trigger the bots.
  • Fixed skip cutscenes button should not work during choices, certain closeups and showing items.
  • This also fixes incorrect positions of elements if you do this during the museum minigame.
  • Fixed bots spawning and stuck inside wall in the second nightmare if dodging over the trigger.
  • Fixed action mode no longer retains the last hotspot name.
  • Fixed minor display issue with the bunker balance.
  • Fixed R.J.'s dialogue could be interrupted in jail so he could not leave.
  • Fixed potential bug preventing from switching player after refusing to skip an action.
  • Fixed more softlock situations.
  • Fixed it was still possible to get both remote controls in inventory after chapter select.
  • Fixed defeating final boss via the alternative way still counted as kills for the pacifist run.
  • Fixed softlock if we get the tribot cop key right before the Pred toy inflates.
  • Fixed could not use DPAD during some choices (skipping fights, giving food to ally)
  • Fixed shaking effect now doesn't persist through gameover or switch to another room.
  • Fixed final boss could get stuck after a slide attack.
  • Fixed final boss slide sprite would be in the incorrect side for 2 frames.
  • Fixed big fight when exiting bunker, some enemies could get stuck outside of view.
  • Fixed ally could sometimes get stuck in walk without actually moving after defeating all enemies.
  • Fixed getting Till the end of time ending and then going back to the kidnapped part would stick to the same ending.
  • Added a "hold" icon for the skip action button when using a gamepad to distinguish from switching player icon.
  • Effects are now automatically disabled if a shader could not work.
  • Improved Brazilian translation.
    (Rvs 16716)

