Pirates Update Out Now! 🏴‍☠️

YAAAR!

Listen well scallywags, because the open sea calls to your Bob!

Exit Plan and Untold Tales are thrilled to bring you the next big update with the all-new Pirate Map.

This vast world is our biggest yet, loaded with new content including over a dozen unique islands and locations to explore, new enemies and friendly Bobs to meet, pirate battles, a tattoo parlor, a pirate supermarket for all your shopping needs and so much more!

With this update, we're also implementing many quality-of-life improvements, including:

A lot of tweaks and small changes around the Spacerace map;

Weather fixes on the Spacerace map;

Improved Swamp area on the US side;

Various small gameplay tweaks and visual changes in the Viking animal bosses;

Fix for the molotov when playing coop;

Translation for main menu objectives;

Fixed issue when items dropped by multiple characters are displayed multiple times;

Fixed positioning of player names in coop;

Tweaked Goalie to be better at catching balls;

There are tons of new items and secrets to discover in this new world. We poured all of our hearts into this, and we can't wait for everyone to enjoy this labor of love. So pick yerself up by yer bootstraps mateys and sail the open sea! There be booty to loot!

And when you find all the golden coins, brace yerself, for tales tell of a foul beast of epic proportions that inhabits these lands 🐙

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1227650

Cheers!

Exit Plan and Untold Tales