Arrow will now show when a the hook is able to attach to somthing
Fixed Mixer Truck not save/loading fully
Heavy Works update for 12 September 2022
Added indicator for crane hook + Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Arrow will now show when a the hook is able to attach to somthing
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update