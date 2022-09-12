 Skip to content

ATCo2 update for 12 September 2022

Update 12th September 2022

Build 9498021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • various screens redesigned (including new backgrounds)
  • added scene transitions (fade in / fade out)
  • new texts about climate impacts of aviation on level intro scenes
  • increased the randomness of the planes origin airport
  • resized planes and their infoboxes
  • resized target airport texts/points
  • distinguish wide-body and narrow-body planes
  • redesign top- and bottom-panel in level view
  • levels now sorted by number of target airports
  • number of planes dependent on level
  • individual level durations
  • default plane speed dependent on level
  • maximum carbon footprint dependent on level
  • co2 penalty added when a plane is off course to target airport
  • co2 penalty dependent on level

