- various screens redesigned (including new backgrounds)
- added scene transitions (fade in / fade out)
- new texts about climate impacts of aviation on level intro scenes
- increased the randomness of the planes origin airport
- resized planes and their infoboxes
- resized target airport texts/points
- distinguish wide-body and narrow-body planes
- redesign top- and bottom-panel in level view
- levels now sorted by number of target airports
- number of planes dependent on level
- individual level durations
- default plane speed dependent on level
- maximum carbon footprint dependent on level
- co2 penalty added when a plane is off course to target airport
- co2 penalty dependent on level
ATCo2 update for 12 September 2022
Update 12th September 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
