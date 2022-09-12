Update, Version 20220912

English
[Abandoned Mine]Added another part of the abandoned mine.
[Abandoned Mine]Added Butterfly Wings support to this area.
[Abandoned Mine]Added a few sources to mine stones in this area.
[Abandoned Mine]Modified the tileset to add some tables.
[Abandoned Mine]Added a very attractive hiring advertisement at the entrance of the mine. That may explain why we have so many skeleton miners here.
[Abandoned Mine]Skeleton Miners and Crazed workers may now drop the mundane version hardhats.
Added a new map parameter that allows setting the graphics tone of battle different from the map's tone.
简体中文
【废弃矿洞】加入了一个新的区域
【废弃矿洞】对这个区域加入了蝴蝶之翼的支持。
【废弃矿洞】在这个区域加入了一些可以采集石料矿的位置。
【废弃矿洞】修改了图块以便加入一些桌子。
【废弃矿洞】在矿洞的入口处加入了一个具有吸引力的招聘广告。可能可以解释为什么这里有这么多骷髅矿工。
【废弃矿洞】骷髅矿工和发狂的工人现在可能掉落普通的安全帽。
新增了一个地图变量可以允许在该地图上的战斗画面色调不同于地图本身的画面色调。
