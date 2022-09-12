Patch 0.11a (Meta-Progression)

Meta-Progression:

Stores with meta-progression have been added. So far the assortment is modest, but in the future it will be expanded.

However, I do not want to go the way of direct improvement of the characteristics. First of all, improvements in these stores are aimed at greater flexibility of the player in building builds.

Balance:

Harpy Queen - A new attack has been added, during which she can be approached.

Food drops more often.

Dark Spiral - base number of targets increased by 2.

Water Shot - projectile became faster. Base damage + 5.

Shuriken - both base and additional damage are greatly increased.

Bugs:

Fixed a problem with spoiling saves (it took a lot of time and nerves to find it).

Fixed a few minor bugs.