 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chrono Survival update for 12 September 2022

Patch 0.11a (Meta-Progression)

Share · View all patches · Build 9497941 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Meta-Progression:
Stores with meta-progression have been added. So far the assortment is modest, but in the future it will be expanded.
However, I do not want to go the way of direct improvement of the characteristics. First of all, improvements in these stores are aimed at greater flexibility of the player in building builds.

Balance:
Harpy Queen - A new attack has been added, during which she can be approached.
Food drops more often.
Dark Spiral - base number of targets increased by 2.
Water Shot - projectile became faster. Base damage + 5.
Shuriken - both base and additional damage are greatly increased.

Bugs:
Fixed a problem with spoiling saves (it took a lot of time and nerves to find it).
Fixed a few minor bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1897741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link