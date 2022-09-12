Patch 0.7 - Spelling Mode & Level System

Updated:
- New level system added. Earn experience by answering questions, and level up within the game (Soon more features and achievements related to your level)
- New mode available on the Feature Shop: Spelling mode. Practice spelling words you hear in all languages. In-game virtual keyboard available for gamepad play.
- New questions were added for all languages, modes, and categories
- Playing Ranked Mode is a little cheaper now.
- Tons of improvements and fixes (What can I say? I'm a perfectionist. But there's still a long way to go)
Soon:
- More stats available on the Profile Window
- More Sound Check categories
- Visual enhancements
- New mode(s) in which you type stuff
- And, of course, more questions for all languages, modes, and categories
Changed files in this update