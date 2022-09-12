 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Milliopoly - Language Quiz and Learning update for 12 September 2022

Patch 0.7 - Spelling Mode & Level System

Share · View all patches · Build 9497906 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated:

  • New level system added. Earn experience by answering questions, and level up within the game (Soon more features and achievements related to your level)
  • New mode available on the Feature Shop: Spelling mode. Practice spelling words you hear in all languages. In-game virtual keyboard available for gamepad play.
  • New questions were added for all languages, modes, and categories
  • Playing Ranked Mode is a little cheaper now.
  • Tons of improvements and fixes (What can I say? I'm a perfectionist. But there's still a long way to go)

Soon:

  • More stats available on the Profile Window
  • More Sound Check categories
  • Visual enhancements
  • New mode(s) in which you type stuff
  • And, of course, more questions for all languages, modes, and categories

Changed files in this update

Depot 1822012
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link