WARNO update for 13 September 2022

v.80721 Bessière hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9497797 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES

CODE FIXES:

  • Fixed a rare crash when some complex conditions where met during unloading units
  • Fixed a crash when copying "Random XXX battlegroup" in the lobby.
  • Fixed DeathRow minimap being too bright. This new version of Deathrow minimap features the command zones. This is a test to gather feedback about the usefulness of this feedback. Give us your opinion in #map-feedback on our Discord.
  • Fixed a rare crash when starting a match
  • Fixed supply units in autosupply that would bump continuously into helicopters when trying to supply them.

DATA FIXES:

  • fixed the French M621 autocannon's caliber from 30mm to 20mm (display issue only)
  • fixed the PM-43 mortar's caliber from 107mm to 120mm (display issue only)
  • fixed all French & British transport helicopters' optics at Normal, on par with other transport helo
  • fixed all French & British supply helicopters' optics at Bad, on par with other supply helo
  • fixed the British CHINOOK's camo & markings (which were still US!)
  • fixed the L85A1's missing SUSAT scope
  • fixed all SP mortars (but NONA)'stop armor from Armor_1 to Vehicle
  • fixed the missing WARRIOR's engine sound

GENERIC:

  • renamed British "ADEN 25" guns into "ADEN 30"
  • renamed British "MAG" MG into "L7A2"
  • replaced British JAGUAR's DEFA guns with ADEN ones
  • all artillery units (but foot mortars) with a card availability superior to 2 are now limited to 2.
  • removed Ripple from the ranked map pool

NATO:

  • increased MIRAGE 5 F [NPLM]'s price from 130 to 195
  • decreased AMX-10RC's availability per card from 6 to 4
  • decreased AMX-10RC Surb.'s availability per card from 4 to 3 + decreased its base veterancy by one level (as it should have been)
  • increased GRENADIER-VOLT.'s price from 45 to 50
  • increased GRENADIER-VOLT. (APILAS)'s price from 50 to 55
  • increased COMMANDOS's price from 45 to 55
  • increased COMMANDOS's availability per card from 4 to 6, but decreased the number of cards from 2 to 1
  • decreased RESEVISTES' price from 30 to 25
  • increased CHASSEURS' availability per card from 6 to 9
  • decreased GAZELLE LISSE's price from 80 to 60
  • increased AMX-13 VCI's hp from 8 to 10, on par with other tracked APC
  • decreased TRM-200 & MAN KAT's off-road speed
  • decreased all recon ALOUETTE from 60 to 55
  • replaced LYNX AH.1 (transport)'s side MG with a L7A2
  • added the SAS PATROL Satchel Charges as third weapon + price increased from 55 to 60
  • decreased ARM. RIFLES' price from 55 to 50
  • decreased GUN GROUP's price from 25 to 20
  • increased RMP's availability per card from 8 to 12
  • decreased RIFLES LDR.'s price from 140 to 125
  • decreased British SCOUT's price from 70 to 55
  • decreased British SCOUT [AT]'s price from 75 to 60
  • renamed CHALLENGER 1. Mk.1 into CHALLENGER Mk.2 to match the model (and 1989 designation)
  • renamed BEDFORD Mk.4 into BEDFORD MJ
  • increased FV721 FOX's MG ammo
  • decreased FV433 ABBOT's rounds from 90 to 42
  • (1stAD) removed FH-70, which shouldn't be there (will return with the next British division)
  • (1stAD) increased SCORPION's availability from 6 to 9, on par with the Belgian one
  • (1stAD) increased SCIMITAR's availability from 4 to 9, on par with the Belgian one + decreased its base veterancy from 2 to 1 + decreased its number of cards from 2 to 1

PACT:

  • decreased recon UAZ's stealth from Exceptional to Good, on par with other similar vehicles
  • increased recon UAZ's KPV ammos from 150 to 1000
  • increased SU-25 [RKT]'s price from 160 to 170
  • (39GvMSD) added BTR-60 as transport option for PULEMETCHIKI
  • (79GvTD) added BTR-60 as transport option for PULEMETCHIKI
  • (4MSD) increased (DDR) MiG-23MF [HE]'s availability from 2 to 3 (announced but forgotten from previous patch)

