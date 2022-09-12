F1® 22 | Shanghai Circuit

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The famous Chinese track returns to F1® 22.

Additionally, with only 6 laps to go, help Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu achieve his best ever finish in F1 on Singapore's Marina Bay Street Circuit. Overtake his childhood hero Fernando Alonso and team-mate Valtteri Bottas along the way and unlock the Kohaku Koi livery!

Be sure to jump into F1® 22 to play.

